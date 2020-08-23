1/1
James Lionel "Jimmy" Gayle
James "Jimmy" Gayle, age 86, a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana and retired from Ormet and Marathon Oil Co., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was a United States Marine and lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Gonzales. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Hodgeson Gayle; daughter, Sonja McDaniel and husband Wayne, daughter, Terra Mazzei and husband Fran, son, James "Tommy" Gayle and wife Monica; six grandchildren, Micah McDaniel and wife Brandi, Kissy Blanchard and husband Matt, Whitney Gayle, Anna Noto and husband Charlie, Rhett Gayle and wife Leanne, and Frankie Mazzei; step-grandchildren Shasta Miles and husband Seth, Shay Reid and husband Billy Clyde, Pasquale Mazzei and wife Ashley; 8 great grandchildren, Asa and Seth McDaniel, Brock and Kimber Duhe, Ella Blanchard, Mia and Riley Noto, Laney and Luke Gayle, and Paulie Mazzei; 6 step great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Sharp "Tommy" Gayle and Agnes Louisiana Gayle, brother, Conrad "Connie" Gayle, and grandson, Christopher "Kiff" McDaniel. He was an avid hunter, birdwatcher, and loved spending time with his family and riding his great grandchildren on his tractor. Psalm 32:1 Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 for 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
