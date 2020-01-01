James Lloyd Kinchen, Jr., 69, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home in Watson, LA. He retired from EBR City/Parish as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He loved to be with his family while singing and playing gospel music. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Saturday, January 4, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of House of Prayer Church Cemetery, Walker, LA. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Missy Kinchen; nephew and his wife, Tim and Christie Kinchen; and great-nephew, Kolsen Kinchen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Alfreda Kinchen; and an infant sister. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020