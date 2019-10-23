James Louis Harris, Jr. (Jimmy) was born on May 10, 1938 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the union of James Louis Harris, Sr. and Fannie Evelyn Ellis. On October 15, 2019, at approximately 8:00pm, James slipped away peacefully into his eternal rest, at the age of 81. Services are scheduled for Friday, October 25, 2019 at Israelite Baptist Church, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802, with viewing from 9-11a.m., Funeral service 11:00am, and Military Burial at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary, Louisiana 70791. The Rev. Donald Sterling will be officiating, and funeral services provided by Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019