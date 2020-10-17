2 Timothy 4:7 "I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith." James Louis Howell, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home in Ethel. He was born in Sugartown, LA. James retired from Copolymer with 34 years of service. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church, Clinton from 10:00 am until eulogy at 11:15 am with Mass at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in LA National Cemetery, Zachary. James is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joann N. Howell, sons, Mark J. Howell, Shawn K. Howell and wife, Lisa and Todd J. Howell, brothers, Ernest and William Howell and grandchildren, Macie, Callie, Reed, Jack and Braeden Howell and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mid and Evie Jeane Howell. Pallbearers will be Mark, Shawn, Todd, Reed, Jack and Braeden Howell, Mike Knaps and Mark Matte. Honorary pallbearers are Ernest Howell and Ross Maggio. James proudly served in the US AirForce. He was a loving father that was totally dedicated to his family and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to say an extra special thank you to Clarity Hospice for all the care and love shown during this difficult time.

