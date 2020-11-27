1/1
James Lucky Jr.
On November 15, 2020, James Lucky, Jr., lovingly known as "Pops," decided he'd finally had enough of 2020 and took his much-needed rest. He was hardworking, a wrestling fan, lover of classic cars and an avid golfer. When he wasn't planning fishing trips for his family, you'd find him with a cold brew in his hand, providing puppies for his grandchildren and supporting his family. He had a great sense of humor and continuously made everyone laugh. James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorthy Lucky, and sister Linda Lucky. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughter, Lakesha Johnson, seven siblings, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed. Services will be held at Second Mt. Bethal Baptist Church, located at 2525 Danneel St., New Orleans, Saturday, November 28 at 2 p.m. The family would like to thank everyone for their comforting words and donations.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
02:00 PM
Second Mt. Bethal Baptist Church
