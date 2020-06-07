James Madison Bouanchaud, 88, of New Roads, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1931. A lifelong resident of New Roads, he was affectionately known as Mr. Kootchie. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sarita McDonald Bouanchaud; his children, Margo Hayes and her husband Lance; James Madison, Jr. and his wife Kay; J. Roland; Sara Gummow and her husband Kevin; and Rebecca Hogue and her husband Eades; his grandchildren, James Madison Bouanchaud, III, Stephen Bouanchaud and his wife Elizabeth, Katie Gummow, David Gummow, Elizabeth French, Randolph French, Michael Howell; and a great grandchild, Lucy Bouanchaud. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Roland Bouanchaud and Gertrude Madison Bouanchaud, and sisters, Nell Bouanchaud LaCour, Jeanette Bouanchaud Jones, and Ruth Bouanchaud Hall. Mr. Bouanchaud was a graduate of Poydras High School, Louisiana State University and a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary's of False River Catholic Church. He was the owner of New Roads Motor Company in New Roads. He was the founder and former owner of Superior Ford in Zachary, Louisiana and Supreme Chevrolet in Gonzales, Louisiana. He served as a member of the board of directors of the Bank of New Roads and then served on the local advisory committee upon its purchase by Regions bank. In addition, he served on the school board of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and the City of New Roads planning commission. He was a member of New Roads Lions Club and reigned as King of the Lions Mardi Gras parade in 1972. Pall bearers are James Madison Bouanchaud, III, Stephen Bouanchaud, Randolph French, David Gummow, Michael Howell, and George LaCour. Special thanks to our many friends, the employees of New Roads Motor Company, Drs. Richard Lieux and Paul Rachal, and caregivers Cheryl Williams and Tommie Langlois for their many kindnesses extended to him and the family during his illness. Arrangements are as follows wake at Niland's Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Roads, Louisiana at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store