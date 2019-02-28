Celebration of Life Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1920 Progress Road, with interment to follow in Southern Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 5:30PM – 8:30 PM, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1920 Progress Rd. Mr. Manogian will be placed in the church at 9 a.m. Premier Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019