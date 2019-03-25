Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Marcotte. View Sign

After struggling with complications from numerous illnesses, James "Len" or "Jimmy" Marcotte, 80, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Baton Rouge Louisiana. Len was born on November 14, 1938 in Bordelonville, Louisiana, the only child of Dave and Ordean Marcotte. After graduating from Istrouma High School, he attended LSU. He served in the Marine Corps in San Diego, California, before returning to Baton Rouge and marrying the love of his life, Carolyn Faye Mixon. He is preceded in death by his parents David Paul Marcotte and Mary Ordean Nordstrom Marcotte. Len is survived by his wife Carolyn Marcotte and his children, Jill Tatari Brooks and husband, Charles Brooks, John Marcotte, and Angela Milano and husband, Jose Milano. He was "Papa" to his grandchildren, Miguel Milano and wife, Apryl, Eric Milano and wife, Betty, Leman Arana and husband, Danny, Timur Tatari, Kurthan Tatari and Mete Tatari. Len had a successful career in the financial industry, ultimately retiring as a vice president from Hancock Bank. He loved God, his family, LSU and golf. He was an avid golfer who could be found each week enjoying an intense - yet friendly - competition with his golfing buddies. While he was a huge Yankees and Saints fan, he bled purple and gold (Geaux Tigers!) when it came to LSU. He enjoyed football season tickets for many years with Carolyn and close friends. A devoted Catholic and a long time parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Central, Louisiana, Len served the church and its parishioners during fundraising fairs, Lent Friday fish fries, and the Men's Club. He was most recently a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. His family would like to thank the staffs at both the Orthopedic unit at the Baton Rouge General and The Hospice of Baton Rouge's Butterfly Wings' Inpatient Unit with a special thanks to Dr. Banda and his staff for their caring support. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm. The Burial will immediately follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Len's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, ( 225) 767-4673. Funeral Home Greenoaks Funeral Home

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 925-5331 Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019

