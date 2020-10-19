James Marion Barnett, Jr. passed away at the LA War Veteran's Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 91. James retired from the U.S. Army serving in WWII. He was a member of the VFW Post 7017 as well as the American Legion Post 0178, both of Denham Springs, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, June Gatlin Barnett; 2 children and 2 step-children; brother, Stan Barnett; 2 sisters, Beverly Lacroix and Dolores Higginbotham; and grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and his wife. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 am on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.