James "Jim" Marshall McKean, Jr. passed on to the next life surrounded by family on July 8, 2020 at his home in Greensburg. He was born on October 20, 1933 in Slidell and was 86 years old. A loyal member of the Iron Workers Local 623, Iron Workers Local 58, and Boilermakers Union of Baton Rouge. He worked for nearly 50 years in the construction industry. He was also a dairy farmer for many years. When he retired, he then focused on expanding and growing the family farm, raising bees and collecting honey. He is survived by his wife Glenda Moak McKean. They were married on December 1, 1962 in New Orleans. They enjoyed 57 wonderful years together building their family farm. Also survived by siblings Bill and Paul McKean; children Lisa (David) King, daughter-in-law, Karol McKean, Patricia (David) Bartkowiak, Roy (Jan) McKean, Beckie McKean, Betty (Tommy) Turner; sisters-in-law Martha Moak Martin and Barbara (Henry) Wallace; siblings-in-law Fay McKean, Ralphadean McKean, and Henry Doughty; grandchildren Josh (Shonagh) McKean, Victoria (Jeff) Lewandrowski, Kaleigh and Jacob McKean, Tyler King, Amanda (Quentin) Freeney, Matt (Pamela) LaRoche, Christine (Joshua) Chadwick, Roy (Selena) McKean Jr., Crystal (Bobby) Finley, Tommy Jr. (Jennifer), Charlotte, DeAnn, Tammy, and Glenda McKean, Cody and Casey Goraum, Alice and Alan Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Isabel Barber and James Marshall McKean, Sr.; sons Jimmy, Jason, and Tommy McKean; siblings Lee (Irene) McKean, Elizabeth (Leonard) Soeller, John Mckean, Theresa Doughty, Peter McKean; sister-in-law Helena McKean; sister-in-law Esther Moak Pope; sons-in-law Ronnie LaRoche, Tommy Carswell; grandson Clayton Turner. He donated his body to science. Visitation will be 2-3 pm prior to a memorial service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Arcola Baptist Church, 64401 I-55 Frontage Rd, Roseland, LA 70456, where he and Glenda were members. A graveside service will be announced in the near future where his ashes will be returned to rest by his sons in Greensburg Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include Henry Wallace, David King, Josh McKean, Jacob McKean, Tyler King, Orian Williams, Ken Pope, Jeff Lewandrowski.

