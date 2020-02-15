|
James "Jim" Martin, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 12, 2020 in Houston, TX. He is survived by his much loved wife of 53 years, Karen (Koon) Martin, son Chris Martin and his wife Tracy, as well as daughter Jamie Kieffer and her husband Patrick. Jim was the proud grandfather of Emily Kieffer (19), Evan Kieffer (16), Jacob Martin (8) and Ava Martin (3), all who loved their "P". Jim is also survived by his brother John Martin and his wife Peggy. He is preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Phyllis Martin. Born on November 19, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN, Jim graduated from St Roch Grade School, 1955, and Sacred Heart HS, 1959. Jim graduated as a proud Indiana University Hoosier in 1969 and served in the National Guard from 1963 to 1969. Jim was a very successful soft drink industry executive. He began his journey with the Coca-Cola Company in 1969. Many of Jim's Houston regional marketing strategies were developed into national campaigns. His promotion of the Houston Oilers with blue and white pom-poms was recognized by the NFL as well as local and national sports media. He continued his success with the Houston 7-UP/RC Bottling Company and the Dr. Pepper Company until he joined the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, United, in Baton Rouge as Vice President of Marketing in 1986. During his tenure and with his leadership, the Company found award winning success. Jim not only took pride in his successful career, he truly relished the friendships he made. After retiring in 2003, Jim worked as a realtor for Red Door Realty & Association in the Houston area. Jim had a passion for helping the community where he lived and worked. He served non-profit organizations in Baton Rouge such as the Capital Area Recycling Council (Board President), Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Board President), United Way, Baton Rouge Sports Foundation (Board President), Lakes at Highlands Home Owners Association (Board President), The University Club (Advisory/Board President), and The Academic Distinction Fund (Board Member). Jim loved the Houston Astros, golfing, traveling, fishing and business but most of all he loved being "P" to his grandchildren. A rosary prayer service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 5:30 pm followed by a visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Home, 17404 W Lake Houston Pky, Humble, TX. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 527 S. Houston Ave., Humble, TX. Reception to follow at Jim and Karen's home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to be directed in Jim's name to Christian Community Service Center (CCSC) PO Box 27924, Houston, TX 77227 or www.ccschouston.org.
