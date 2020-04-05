Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Martin Womack Jr.. View Sign Service Information Central Funeral Home 9995 Hooper Rd. Central , LA 70818 (225)-236-0800 Send Flowers Obituary

So You Now: is your time of grief, but I will see you again…..James Martin Womack, Jr was called home to be with the Lord on March 25 at the age of 63. James, better known as "Jimmy" was born on May 17, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jimmy worked most of his life at his family's business, LA Fonda Restaurant & Lounge. He is survived by one daughter, Christy Boston and her significant other Paul Farese; one son, James Martin Womack, III and his wife Stephanie; one grandchild, Jadyn Nicole; one brother, Ronald Womack and wife Sue Ann; four sisters, Cathy Lennier; Patsy Keenan and husband Dennis; Vicky Womack; Despo White and husband Tommy; his aunt, Thea Bota; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Cargle Womack; his parents Despo Karides Womack and James Martin Womack, Sr; paternal grandparents, Nancy and Joe Womack; maternal grandparents, Parasquebi and Sotiri Karides. He was cremated last week at Central Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date when his family and friends can safely assemble. In the meantime, the family asks for your prayers and support. For this God is our God for ever and ever; he will be our guide even to the end. Psalm 48:14. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020

