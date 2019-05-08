Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

James Matairii Pollard, 23, affectionately known as Tiggy, was born in Kahuku, Hawai'i on October 22, 1995, the son of Marie-Laure Tang and Jim Pollard. He passed away on Saturday, May 4th, 2019. Tiggy's childhood and teenage years were split between Louisiana, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. He learned to speak Chinese when he was little and quickly picked up how to use chopsticks like a pro, which came in handy while living in Hong Kong later on. But of all the locations where he lived, Gonzales was always home. Tiggy loved music. Naturally gifted, he could pick up nearly any instrument and teach himself how to play, especially brass instruments. A member of the East Ascension Spartan Band from 2010 to 2014, he participated in numerous Honor Bands and All-State. He also served as Band President his senior year. He was a proud member of Louisiana Stars out of Lafayette, Louisiana for three years. He was well known to play the ukulele on their long bus rides, as well as getting his band mates into trouble with his infamous music playing water jug. He had a beautiful voice and often sang for special programs at church, as well traveling to Europe and playing the tuba for Sounds of America in 2013. His musical tastes ranged from Hawaiian, 60's to 80's, classical, to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Tiggy also loved food, both preparation and consumption, though cleaning up afterwards was another story, at least at home. He enjoyed cooking for friends and family. These culinary skills were honed at Izzo's for many years. Tiggy is survived by his mother, Marie-Laure Tang Espe Papaura, step-father Bruno and father Jim Pollard and step-mother Cora, as well as his grandparents John & Rosa Pollard of Gonzales, Ah Man & Averii Tang grandparents in Tahiti and his beloved Grandma Wong in Hong Kong. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Pollard, Tang and Wong families who will miss him tremendously. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 9th at Ourso Funeral Home – 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 225-647-3148. Visitation will begin at 5pm and the memorial starts at 7pm. Food and reminiscing will be shared afterwards.

