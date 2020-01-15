Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Matthew Chauvin. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

James Matthew Chauvin, age 28, was set free on Sunday January 12, 2020. James was born in Monahans, Texas on July 26, 1991 and was a resident of Baton Rouge. He attended Most Blessed Sacrament School, Catholic High, and St. Michael High Schools. He was a proud member of the band in both high schools and loved lifting weights and all sports. He also attended Baton Rouge Community College and Southeastern Louisiana University. James had a very outgoing personality, full of joy and happiness and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He had many close friends, but none closer than Grant Massey, Steven Gilliam, and Matthew Carpenter. Thank you to those friends who were like brothers to James. His favorite pastime was any kind of sports, especially football and soccer. It seemed like he knew every player and coach in college and the NFL. He is survived by his best friend and brother John, sister Charlot, mother and father, Christy and Jay Chauvin, grandparents Huie Anthony and Isabel Miller, and Geraldine Edrington. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, with funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm. James Matthew Chauvin, age 28, was set free on Sunday January 12, 2020. James was born in Monahans, Texas on July 26, 1991 and was a resident of Baton Rouge. He attended Most Blessed Sacrament School, Catholic High, and St. Michael High Schools. He was a proud member of the band in both high schools and loved lifting weights and all sports. He also attended Baton Rouge Community College and Southeastern Louisiana University. James had a very outgoing personality, full of joy and happiness and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He had many close friends, but none closer than Grant Massey, Steven Gilliam, and Matthew Carpenter. Thank you to those friends who were like brothers to James. His favorite pastime was any kind of sports, especially football and soccer. It seemed like he knew every player and coach in college and the NFL. He is survived by his best friend and brother John, sister Charlot, mother and father, Christy and Jay Chauvin, grandparents Huie Anthony and Isabel Miller, and Geraldine Edrington. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, with funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close