James Michael Crider, 54, of Gonzales, LA, went to be with His Lord and Savior on Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2016 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA with Mike's brother, Ken Crider, presiding over the services. Visitation will be from 9:00 to noon directly before the funeral at the funeral home. Burial is pending at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Funeral Fund for Mike Crider on the gofundme.com website or Ourso Funeral Home. Mike Crider was born in LA on August 1, 1964. He attended Mormon Trail High School in Garden Grove, IA, later on obtaining his GED later and continuing studies at McNeese State. He went directly into full-time employment, becoming a welder. During his working his years, he held various construction and welding jobs, most recently as a fitter for Almatis Premium Alumina. Mike was fond of animals, especially his dog, Diamond, and children. Mike never married and is survived by his biological mother, Marilou Anselmo; adopted mother, Ruby Crider-Sefrna; sister, Elizabeth (Sue) Olson; brothers, Roger Anthony Ebbs Charles (Bud) Irwin Crider and Kenneth Wray Crider; niece, Sydney Ebbs and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019