Mr. James Michell "Jimmy" Bernhard, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Jimmy was born on December 4, 1925 in Baton Rouge, LA, to William and Christabell Bernhard. He graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and was honored as one of the school's Grizzly Greats. He attended Louisiana State University, where he excelled in sports, playing both basketball and football in 1943, 1944, and 1945. Jimmy led the LSU Tigers as captain of the football team. While a student at LSU, he also played semi-pro baseball in Baton Rouge. Jimmy was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Barbara Savage Bernhard, on April 11, 1953 in Opelousas, Louisiana. This union was blessed with four children, and they resided in Baton Rouge until moving to Lafayette within a few years to establish their family home and mechanical contracting business. For over 50 years, Jimmy was a leader of Bernhard Mechanical Contractors, one of the largest and oldest companies in the state of Louisiana. Jimmy was an active and dedicated member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Jimmy was an integral part of the Knights of Columbus and held various statewide offices as well as being a Grand Knight in the organization. Jimmy was chairman of many charitable events in Lafayette, the most unique of which was hosting the famous Harlem Globetrotters as entertainment at a fundraiser for Cathedral Carmel High School. Jimmy was generous with his time and talents, and his leadership brought Little League baseball to Lafayette. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their children, Jim Bernhard, Jr. and wife Dana Reneau Bernhard; Janice Bernhard Slaughter; Kenneth "Kenny" Bernhard and wife Elaine Wimberly Bernhard; and Peggy Elaine Bernhard; his brother, Charles R. Bernhard; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, William F. Bernhard; his mother, Christabell Clarke Bernhard; his brother, William F. Bernhard, Jr.; and his sisters, Bertha Bernhard Breen, Alice Bernhard McCrain, and Thyra Bernhard Richardson. The Funeral Mass and Burial will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, and will be private. Condolences may be sent to Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Lafayette, which is coordinating all arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Acadiana, as well as Father Mario Romero and the staff at Holy Cross Catholic Church for their invaluable kindness and service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
