Sorry for yall loss,James was a very nice Guy I got the privilege to work with in the CMB in the 70/80s.He showed many younger welders how to properly run the welding machines in the shop.( Nose) as we called him ,always had a smile on his face.He told us many stories of the war in Vietnam too!!He will be missed ,May the Lord give Yall comfort,God Bless You..sincerely Robert Badon

Robert Badon

Friend