James Milton Blades
1946 - 2020
James Milton Blades, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. He was born December 27, 1946 in Kentwood, LA and was 73 years of age. He was a U. S. Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts. He was a retired welder from Exxon Refinery after 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Swain Blades; son, Jamie Glynn Blades and wife, Mary Ann; grandsons, Ashton Blades and Justin Cutrer; great-grandson, Ariat Cutrer; step-son, Shane Talbot; step-granddaughter, Angell Talbot; step-great-grandchildren, Emily and Bryson Roberie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, George Milton and Vergie Needham; paternal grandparents, James Otto and Mattie Blades; parents, James B. and Katie Needham Blades; brother, Cade R. Blades. Visitation at New Zion Baptist Church, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Larry Blades. Interment Needham Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Pallbearers will be Kelly Blades, Sheldon Blades, Bill Birch, Shannon Travis, Brandon Carter, and Forrest Sibley. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
MAY
23
Service
12:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Kentwood - Kentwood
501 Avenue G
Kentwood, LA 70444
(985) 229-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 21, 2020
Peggy, I am so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie & Shelby
Debbie Sykes
Friend
May 21, 2020
Best stop 18
Friend
May 21, 2020
Sorry for yall loss,James was a very nice Guy I got the privilege to work with in the CMB in the 70/80s.He showed many younger welders how to properly run the welding machines in the shop.( Nose) as we called him ,always had a smile on his face.He told us many stories of the war in Vietnam too!!He will be missed ,May the Lord give Yall comfort,God Bless You..sincerely Robert Badon
Robert Badon
Friend
May 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
St Helena Parish Sheriffs Department
May 21, 2020
My sincere sympathy, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ann Huff
May 21, 2020
Sending my love, prayers and deepest condolences. With love, Linda
Linda Williams
Family
