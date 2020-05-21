Peggy, I am so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie & Shelby
James Milton Blades, a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. He was born December 27, 1946 in Kentwood, LA and was 73 years of age. He was a U. S. Marine Corps Veteran of Vietnam where he received two Purple Hearts. He was a retired welder from Exxon Refinery after 37 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Swain Blades; son, Jamie Glynn Blades and wife, Mary Ann; grandsons, Ashton Blades and Justin Cutrer; great-grandson, Ariat Cutrer; step-son, Shane Talbot; step-granddaughter, Angell Talbot; step-great-grandchildren, Emily and Bryson Roberie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, George Milton and Vergie Needham; paternal grandparents, James Otto and Mattie Blades; parents, James B. and Katie Needham Blades; brother, Cade R. Blades. Visitation at New Zion Baptist Church, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Larry Blades. Interment Needham Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Pallbearers will be Kelly Blades, Sheldon Blades, Bill Birch, Shannon Travis, Brandon Carter, and Forrest Sibley. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 23, 2020.