James Milton Derick Jr. was born on November 2, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on January 18, 2020, in Baker, Louisiana at the family home. Mr. Derick is survived by his mother, June Derick of Baton Rouge, a niece, Staci Lewis ((Ben) Josiah, Nolan, and Micah) of Clarksdale Mississippi, a nephew, Jared Nelson of Spokane, Washington, cousins, Leslie Kelly of Plaquemine, Louisiana and Myrtle Mott of Long Beach, California and numerous extended family members. Mr. Derick was preceded in death by his father James Derick and sister, Sandi Nelson. Mr. Derick was a man who loved his family and dog, had an encyclopedic knowledge of the Civil War and enjoyed a good game of Boggle. He spent his early years in the Chicago area with his father, mother, and sister. He looked back fondly on those years where he spent time at the Field Museum, had family walks along Lake Michigan and would get stuck in snowbanks on the way home from school until his sister pulled him out. The family moved to the Baton Rouge area in the 1970s and he graduated from Baker High School in 1978. He worked as an EMT and then worked with his father for Derick's Commercial Refrigeration. Most recently Mr. Derick worked for Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He is remembered as a compassionate and caring son, brother and Uncle "J" and will be deeply missed. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9 am until funeral services at 11 am. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020