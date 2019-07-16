Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Morgan 'Jimmy' Varnado. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Florida Blvd Baptist Church Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Florida Blvd Baptist Church Funeral service 10:00 AM Florida Blvd Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jimmy) Morgan Varnado a native of Ponchatoula, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 15, 2019, at home at the age of 91. Jimmy passed away in his home with family. A beloved husband, father, and great/grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Jewell Bailey Varnado, of 74 years. Also, his 4 children: son Kelly Varnado and spouse Linda of Texas, Daughters, Peggy Hamner and spouse Dempsey of Missouri, Pam Murphree and spouse Lonnie of Texas, Patsy Broussard and spouse Bert of Washington; 7 grandchildren, Kellye Allen, Holly Rorick, April Schmidt, Theresa McMickle, Christina Scarsorie, Haley Robertson and Ryan Broussard and 6 great-grandchildren. He has been retired from the Exxon Refinery in Baton Rouge after 38 years of service. He was a member of the East Gate Masonic Lodge No. 452. Longtime member of the Florida Blvd Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved his vegetable gardening. He will be greatly missed by his 4-legged buddy, Ginger. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Florida Blvd Baptist Church on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19, at Florida Blvd Baptist Church at 10AM with visitation beginning at 9AM. Following, there will be a reception at the church with Burial Services starting at 1 pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Florida Blvd. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made "In memory of James M. Varnado" to -Houston, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030. James (Jimmy) Morgan Varnado a native of Ponchatoula, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 15, 2019, at home at the age of 91. Jimmy passed away in his home with family. A beloved husband, father, and great/grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Jewell Bailey Varnado, of 74 years. Also, his 4 children: son Kelly Varnado and spouse Linda of Texas, Daughters, Peggy Hamner and spouse Dempsey of Missouri, Pam Murphree and spouse Lonnie of Texas, Patsy Broussard and spouse Bert of Washington; 7 grandchildren, Kellye Allen, Holly Rorick, April Schmidt, Theresa McMickle, Christina Scarsorie, Haley Robertson and Ryan Broussard and 6 great-grandchildren. He has been retired from the Exxon Refinery in Baton Rouge after 38 years of service. He was a member of the East Gate Masonic Lodge No. 452. Longtime member of the Florida Blvd Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved his vegetable gardening. He will be greatly missed by his 4-legged buddy, Ginger. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Florida Blvd Baptist Church on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19, at Florida Blvd Baptist Church at 10AM with visitation beginning at 9AM. Following, there will be a reception at the church with Burial Services starting at 1 pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Florida Blvd. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made "In memory of James M. Varnado" to -Houston, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.