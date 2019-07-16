James (Jimmy) Morgan Varnado a native of Ponchatoula, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 15, 2019, at home at the age of 91. Jimmy passed away in his home with family. A beloved husband, father, and great/grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Jewell Bailey Varnado, of 74 years. Also, his 4 children: son Kelly Varnado and spouse Linda of Texas, Daughters, Peggy Hamner and spouse Dempsey of Missouri, Pam Murphree and spouse Lonnie of Texas, Patsy Broussard and spouse Bert of Washington; 7 grandchildren, Kellye Allen, Holly Rorick, April Schmidt, Theresa McMickle, Christina Scarsorie, Haley Robertson and Ryan Broussard and 6 great-grandchildren. He has been retired from the Exxon Refinery in Baton Rouge after 38 years of service. He was a member of the East Gate Masonic Lodge No. 452. Longtime member of the Florida Blvd Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved his vegetable gardening. He will be greatly missed by his 4-legged buddy, Ginger. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Florida Blvd Baptist Church on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19, at Florida Blvd Baptist Church at 10AM with visitation beginning at 9AM. Following, there will be a reception at the church with Burial Services starting at 1 pm at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Florida Blvd. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made "In memory of James M. Varnado" to -Houston, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 18, 2019