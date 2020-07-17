James Murell "Bubba" Manchester, Jr., died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 64 years old and a former resident of Jackson. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5 pm until 8 pm. Visitation continues on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, Jackson from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm conducted by Rev. Clark Fooshee, Jr. Burial will be in Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Jackson. He is survived by his sister, Janice Fay Manchester, nephews and niece, Jimmy Nottingham and wife, Selena, Shawn Nottingham and wife, Rhonda, Brandy Poe, and William and Annabelle, numerous grand nieces and nephews, and long time friend, Kathy Bernard. Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Dalton, Michael, and Brandon Nottingham, Kevin Thibodeaux and Chance Roberts. Bubba was preceded in death by his parents, "Son" and Janice Manchester and a brother William "Billy" Manchester. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.