James Odell Hisaw

Guest Book
  • "Mr Jim will be truly missed. Prayers for Johnny and family...."
    - Pam and Mark Herbst
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Obituary
James Odell Hisaw, a loving father, brother, uncle and friend went to his eternal home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was 80 years old. James was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his son, Johnny Hisaw; two sisters, Elizabeth Comeaux and husband Al, Wanda Caston and numerous, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4pm until 9m, with a Celebration of Life Service at 7pm, conducted by Rev. Rhett Major. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Peggy Duhon Hisaw; his parents and two brothers. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
