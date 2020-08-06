1/1
James Patrick Johnson
James Patrick Johnson, 49 of Denham Springs, La. passed away peacefully on Sunday August 2, 2020. Father of Gage, Seth, and Kaleb Johnson. Grandfather of Jasper. Brother of Melina Arnold, Christopher Johnson, Thomas Johnson, and Matthew Johnson. Jimmy worked 20 years in the metal building industry and enjoyed building things with his hands. Service of a Catholic Mass, will be held at Lake Chapel, 45049 Lake Martin Rd., St. Amant, LA. 70774 for 11:30 am on Monday August 10th. Masks are required and visitation numbers will be limited. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to https://www.cenikor.org/. Please share condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
