James Patrick Sullivan was born on September 4, 1936 and passed peacefully on June 16, 2020. Jim, as many called him, lived a life that would be impossible to summarize. He grew up in a traditional Irish Catholic household with his parents, Patrick and Ellen Sullivan, and his older brother, John. At a young age, he stumbled across the choir practicing at his school and instantly knew that he had found his place in this world. From that day forward, Jim made it his life's purpose to make and surround himself with beautiful music. He graduated high school with high marks and went on to obtain a formal musical education at Ithaca College in New York. After graduating cum laude with his bachelor's and master's degrees in Music, Jim moved to Tucson--mostly because he never wanted to see snow again--and pursued a Ph.D. at the University of Arizona in order to further his singing career. Although he left the doctoral program one hour short of completion, later in his career, in light of his distinguished achievements, the University of Arizona offered Jim an honorary Ph.D. After a vocal cord injury ended his promising professional singing career, he set his sights on conducting. Jim founded Arizona Opera and served as its General Director for over a decade, before moving on to California to establish a string of successful opera companies. From there, conducting took him all over the United States and Europe, where he directed what he called "the bread and butter operas", as well as experimental and esoteric productions, which were his favorite. Jim never truly considered himself to be retired. At nearly every waking moment, he could be seen conducting or tapping out the music that only he could hear. Much to the embarrassment of his family, he made it a point to play any piano he came across, often pushing aside ropes or signs that warned against doing just that. Throughout all this, Jim flew planes, competed in jiu-jitsu tournaments, played the tuba for Dwight D. Eisenhower at the White House, and served in the United States Army. Jim met Karon Poston Sullivan, a professional opera singer, when she was cast as a soprano in one of his productions and the two married her soon after. Their blended family includes five children, namely, John Poston, Jr., Katherine Sullivan Leyva, Robert James Poston, Peadar Sullivan, and Siobhan Sullivan Leger. Jim's family wishes to thank Dr. Lara Falcon for her efforts spanning many years, as well as the many nurses and caregivers who helped keep him in comfort through his final days. Lastly, his family wishes to express their deepest thanks to St. John's United Methodist Church, for their beautiful treatment of Jim, from the time he set foot in their choir practice room until his last service and beyond. A celebration of life will be held for Jim on his birthday with details to follow. Per his wishes, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.