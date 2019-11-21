James Patterson, a resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years of age. He was born to the parentage of Florence Thomas and Jimmie Patterson. He was baptized at an early age. He was a dedicated member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church pastored by Rev. Riley Harbor, a pastor he really and truly loved and respected. He was married to the late Valarie Burks Patterson. To this two children were born.He was a military Veteran with an honorary discharge from the Army and a retired veteran from the Air Force. Survived by three daughters, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, two sisters, two brothers, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. visiting at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, St. Gabriel, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9am until service time 11am service time conducted by Rev. Riley Harbor. Interment in church cemetery. Hambricks Family Mortuary incharge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019