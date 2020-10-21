1/1
James Paul
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Paul entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2020. Survived by his daughter; Starlett A. Speed; sisters, Elise Harris (Pearland, TX) and Beverly Forest (Baton Rouge, LA); brothers, Alvin Paul, Sr. (Pearland, TX) and Wallace Paul, Jr. (Denham Springs, LA); grandchildren, Janai Brue and Jonathan Brue, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Wallace, Sr. and Leola Basquine Paul. Visitation is Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, at Hall's Celebration Center; 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Albert Turner officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved