James Paul entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2020. Survived by his daughter; Starlett A. Speed; sisters, Elise Harris (Pearland, TX) and Beverly Forest (Baton Rouge, LA); brothers, Alvin Paul, Sr. (Pearland, TX) and Wallace Paul, Jr. (Denham Springs, LA); grandchildren, Janai Brue and Jonathan Brue, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Wallace, Sr. and Leola Basquine Paul. Visitation is Friday, October 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, at Hall's Celebration Center; 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Albert Turner officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.