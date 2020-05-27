James Paul Thibodeaux, 92, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jim was a proud WWII Navy veteran admired for his strong Catholic faith, devotion to his family, love of country, and tremendous generosity. He is survived by his children, Phil Thibodeaux and wife, Elizabeth, Aimee Thibodeaux McHugh and husband, Steve, and Jerry Thibodeaux and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Jessica, Caitlin, Eric, Danielle, Daniel, Lauren, Kyle, Michael, Jaicey, Melissa, Leigh, Brent, Joan, Laura, Emily and Brad; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Brixton, Zachary and Eliana; sister, Marian Daigle; and daughter-in-law, Robyn Hamm Hymel. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Irene Pollet Thibodeaux; son, Paul David Thibodeaux; great-grandson, Gregory; parents, George and Uranie Thibodeaux; and brother, Raymond Thibodeaux. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 9:30AM until the graveside service at 11:00AM, conducted by Rev. Michael Alello. Phil and Aimee wish to extend their deepest gratitude to those who helped care for their father in a special way, caregivers, Leona, Cynthia, and the staff of Clarity Hospice for their compassion, kindness, and support, especially Ingrid, Tammie, Kathleen, and Dr. Anderson. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his life, donations may be made in Jim's name to St. Vincent De Paul or St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

