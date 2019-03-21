Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Perry Heaslip. View Sign

James Perry Heaslip, resident of Mandeville, Louisiana, died March 11, 2019 at age 79 of Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Dementia. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. Jim was a loving husband and father and dedicated to his family. He was quick to laughter and slow to anger and welcomed new and old faces into his life. He was a sweet and kind man. His playful and curious nature made him a magnet for children and animals. Jim was born in Houston, Texas and moved to New Orleans during his senior year of high school. After graduating, he attended LSU and graduated in 1961 with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Dow Chemical hired him in 1962 and he retired in 1992. Jim proudly served his country as an army Lieutenant, and later as a Lieutenant in the National Guard. He married his first wife Kathryn O'Rear in June of 1963 and welcomed the first of two daughters in 1964, and the second in 1967. After Kathy's death in 2008, he married his second wife, Maureen Tipton in May of 2009 and moved from his long-time residence in Baton Rouge to Mandeville, LA. He had played an integral role in raising his granddaughter and became "Poppy" to many. He was an accomplished runner completing several marathon races and an avid white water kayak enthusiast. He also enjoyed sailing and used the skills he learned as a child racing sail boats with his father in New Orleans and Mississippi to travel later in life. He is survived by his wife Maureen Heaslip, daughters Lauren and Wendy, granddaughter Tess and grandson Alex. He is also survived by stepsons Max and Andy Tipton and stepdaughters Edie, Heather and Marilyn; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Gemma Heaslip and sister and brother-in-law Lynn and Tom Moore. Nieces and nephews Amy Constant, Greg and James Heaslip, Jake and Kati O'Rear. He was preceded in death by his parents James Baker and Margaret Heaslip and wife Kathryn O'Rear Heaslip. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 7th at 3:00 PM with a light Repast following in the church fellowship hall at St Michael's Episcopal Church, 4499 Sharp Road, Mandeville, LA 70471.

4499 Sharp Road

Mandeville, LA 70471

