Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Funeral service 12:00 PM St. Thomas More Catholic Church

"For I am not now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:6-7. James Prevot was born April 13, 1937 in Mansura, LA and was a resident of Baton Rouge. He passed away on April 23, 2019 at home at the age of 82. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and brother. He served his country in the Navy for four years active and two in the reserves. He worked his entire life in sales retiring after 32 years with Magnolia Marketing. Besides his family, his other passion was hunting and cooking. He was a founding member of the Sandy Creek Hunting Club in Roxie, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Prevot and Zeline Durand Prevot; and his brother, Rogers Prevot. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Rabalais Prevot; his children, Mitzie (Vince) Tuccio, Troy (Sarah) Prevot, Wendy (Denny) Kennard and Kim (Robert) Mayeux; eleven grandchildren, Adam Gilliland, Mary Hannah Prevot, Dawson Kennard, Emily Prevot, Alex Gilliland, Gracie Kennard, Jack Caballero, James Caballero; step grandchildren, Nicholas Kennard, Avery Mayeux, Alexis Mayeux, Aubrey Mayeux; five great grandchildren, Rayline Kennard, Dayton Kennard, Briley Gileon, Ethan Kennard, Cooper Gilliland; and his siblings, Gilda Guillot, Leona Deshotel, Gene Prevot, and Clara Bonnette. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on April 26, 2019 from 9 am-11 am followed by funeral services at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. We will cherish our memories and will always love him dearly and keep him in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Emerge School for Autism, 7784 Innovation Park Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70820 www.emergela.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019

