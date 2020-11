Or Copy this URL to Share

James Price Jr., a resident of Bayou Goula, LA passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Visitation at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Interment service Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, 57900 Augusta Rd., Bayou Goula, LA.



