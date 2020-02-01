Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James R. "Jimmy" Clary Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James R. Clary, Sr., an animated story-teller, life-guide, rescuer of the wayward and lover of all things outdoors, has died. Although Parkinson's Disease slowed his hunting, fishing, tall-tale-telling and tennis over the last years of his life, he never stopped trying. Through it all, his love of people-of his family and his friends, and of some who crossed his path only briefly -- endured like a diamond to the end. His question always was: "How can I help?" He was 86. Smart, strong, funny, athletic, adventurous and ever loyal, Jimmy will be missed. For those lucky enough to be close to him, Jim's ready wit belied a more ardent willingness to stand tall through life experiences which sometimes caused others to stand down. He was not a "stand down" kinda guy. He was born on November 18, 1933 in Opelousas, LA – a birth era he would often identify as" "I was born the SAME year they repealed Prohibition!" At home surrounded by loved ones, Jimmy died peacefully in the early hours of January 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Belinda Bermond (Babs) Clary. He was married previously for 42 years to the late Sally Lynn Boagni Clary, who passed away in 1996. His relationship with these 2 remarkable ladies caused him to muse on occasion: "You know, I have had very good luck with women." His parents were Frank Benjamin and Melba Combs Clary. As the family made a living through The Great Depression in the Opelousas grocery business, he was the 3rd child born among 5: Older brothers Frank, Jr., and Calvin (who predeceased him), along with younger twin girls, Melba Christ and Melda Tridico. It was during these childhood years that he absorbed a lifelong love of hunting and fishing. As he grew older, the woodlands and waters evolved into his spiritual temple. Jimmy graduated from LSU in 1956 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and started his engineering practice in Baton Rouge, where it continued for 60 years until his retirement from Clary & Associates Consulting Engineers in 2016. If you wish to see his monument, as the old saying goes, look around you – buildings throughout Baton Rouge bear his structural engineering mark, including The Pete Maravich Assembly Center, what used to be called One America Place, the Catholic Presbyterian Apartments and many, many others. He also served for many years as an expert witness in countless legal matters bearing upon the safe construction and maintenance of our state's roads and bridges. The people he helped find justice and the improvement and repair of many dangerous by-ways have Jimmy as their champion. While of kind disposition, Jimmy would be the first to remark upon his imperfections and failings – character defects they are sometimes called. However, 37 years in a fellowship seeking recovery from such challenges filed away any vestiges of sharp character edges decades ago. What survived for the remainder of his earthly journey was his smooth, sober and gentle core – an authentic center which was always there and, as he grew older, was ever focused on service. "How can I help? Jimmy is also survived by his children: James R. Clary, Jr. and partner, Lee Michals; Stephen Charles Clary; Robert Worthen Clary and wife Jenny; and Elizabeth Clary Sherman. His love was felt by all his children, especially that part of his love that never gave up, never surrendered. Jimmy's marriage to Babs came with 3 additional daughters, who he adored: Sara LeBlanc; Emily LeBlanc Magee and husband Lance (who became one of his closest friends); and Laura Brandt and husband Bill. He is also survived by a regiment of grandchildren to whom he was known as Poppy: William and Steven Sherman; Pearson, Connor, Benjamin, Micah and Jonah Clary; Cameron, George, Henry and Jane Magee; and Caroline, Tanner and Courtney Brandt. All of them have stories about their Poppy and they could imitate him flawlessly – which they often did to raucous laughter. Jimmy Clary loved his friends, by which he was surrounded all his days. He had those friends because – without fail -- he was one. Such testimony as may be required to support this statement shall be easy to accumulate. Ask around. At Jimmy's request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of his well-lived life will be announced at a later date. He would be pleased by acts of kindness & good will in his memory. James R. Clary, Sr., an animated story-teller, life-guide, rescuer of the wayward and lover of all things outdoors, has died. All of them have stories about their Poppy and they could imitate him flawlessly – which they often did to raucous laughter. Jimmy Clary loved his friends, by which he was surrounded all his days. He had those friends because – without fail -- he was one. Such testimony as may be required to support this statement shall be easy to accumulate. Ask around. At Jimmy's request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of his well-lived life will be announced at a later date. He would be pleased by acts of kindness & good will in his memory. 