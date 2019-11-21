James R London, a native of Zachary and resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the age of 69. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 45 years Deloris London. 5 children: Tina (Kyide) Thomas, Antonio Meariday, Lashunda Meariday, Sharita (Walter) Saunders, and James (Glenetta) Meariday, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Saturday November 23, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Spirit of Truth International Ministries 6781 Cezanne Ave Baton Rouge, La 70806. Interment Hope Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019