James "Mickey Rattler Jr., a resident of Maringouin, LA entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was born to the late Rosalie Scott and James Rattler Sr. in Gross Tete, LA. James is survived by (3) sisters Barbara Scott (Pearvin) of Gross Tete, LA, Doris Northern (Greg) and Areatha Braggs (Raymond) bothof Baton Rouge, LA. A very devoted niece Cynthia Kaufman (Jake) Grosse Tete, LA and a host of neices, nephews, relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 10 am Friday September 4, 2020 at New Mt. Olive B.C., 17760 Garner Ln. Grosse Tete, LA officiated by Rev. Anthony Royal.

