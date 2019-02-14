James "Jim" Ray Arnold, 67 years old, beloved father, grandfather and brother, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 12, 2019. He entered this world on December 21, 1951 born to Leo and Maxine Cupit Arnold in Baton Rouge, LA. He was quite a character and a cowboy who loved his horses and cows. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. Jim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McAlister; son, James B. Arnold; three grandchildren; and sister, Brenda A. Pulliam. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Maxine Arnold; brother-in-law, Robert Pulliam; and nephew, Shane Pulliam. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road. Baker, Louisiana, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Charles Bobo and Reverend James Tullier. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019