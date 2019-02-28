February 2, 1942 – February 18, 2019. A native of Simpson County, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 quietly at his home with his wife of 55 years, at his side. Visitation at Mount Zion Baptist of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road, Friday, March 1 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Religious services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Bishop George C. Pierce. He was Deacon, Church Treasurer, former baseball coach and sponsor and owner of the Manogin's Ballhawks Little League, Pony League and Men's Baseball Teams, at Anna T. Jordan Recreational Center; a 1961 high school graduate of Scotlandville Senior High School, Charter member of Scotlandville High School Alumni Association; certified football official for Middle and High Schools in the parish and surrounding parishes; earned the Bachelor of Science in Accounting, with double minors in Mathematics and Science, 1986 Southern University A & M. Retiree from Tembec Corporation, (Crown Zellerbach) with 37years of service. v: wife, Louise S. Manogin, one daughter, Charissa Lynette Manogin-Duncan; son, James R.Manogin, II; 5 grandchildren, Malic (Trey) Ray Manogin, Channing R. & Chynna L Duncan, Jayden J. and Jaylah J. Manogin, one brother, Charles R. Manogin, 5 sisters, Ludia M. Thomas, Martha Manogin, Willie Sue Manogin-White, Baton Rouge, LA and Esther Manogin, NC. Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Memorial Gardens.