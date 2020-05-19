James "Jim" Raymond Le Blanc, a native of DeQuincy, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 16, 2020 at the age of 87. James was a longtime member of St. George Catholic Church. After graduation from DeQuincy High School, he served in the US Navy from August of 1951 to August of 1955. He served on the LST 715, "DeKalb County" and the U.S.S. Satyr ARL-23. Awards he received include the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He retired from LSU (Accounting Services), and held various positions over his 39 years at Boyd-Ewing Post 58 including Post Commander, Post Adjutant, and Finance Office. He was also a Life Member of the American Legion. James had a passion for genealogy, even traveling overseas to France and Switzerland to do research. He also went to Nova Scotia for the 2004 Acadian World Congress and Le Blanc family reunion. He was a season ticket holder for the LSU basketball team wearing his "Tiger Fur Outfit" with his family to the games since the early 70's. When his kids were younger, they would travel to away games while visiting with family throughout the southeast and Texas. He also did work for United Way and was a member of the Cajun Clickers Computer Club. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Josephine Diethelm Le Blanc; sons, Joel M. Le Blanc and wife Tanya of Denham Springs, LA and Jon K. Le Blanc of Walker, LA; granddaughter, Lauren L. Jandle of Prairieville, LA; grandsons, Jarad M. Le Blanc and Ryen J. Le Blanc both of Denham Springs, LA; great-grandson Logan D. Jandle of Prairieville, LA; sisters, Mercedes Pierson of Beaumont, TX and Mary Agnes "Pusty" Sliman of Biloxi, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Rita Le Blanc; brothers, Elton Le Blanc and Lawrence Le Blanc; sisters, Ethel Palma, Thelma Pinder, Marian Kimball, and Rita Joyce Aucoin. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. There will be a family graveside service on Thursday, May 21st, at St George Catholic Church Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's of Baton Rouge or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.