James Reed, resident of Belle River, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was 78 and a native of Salyersville, KY. James was a retired truck driver with Air Liquide. He was very passionate about music and would play his guitar and sing for anyone who would listen. James also enjoyed his trips to the casino. James is survived by his son, Adam Reed (Brittany); his special companion whom he met after his wife's passing, Vivian Richard; step daughters, Kelly Mays and Angela Jensen (Russ); sisters, Doreatha Weinberg, Mildred Byer, Paulette Taylor, and Louise Timm; brother, Clayton Reed; his grandchildren, Greg Gonzalez, Rachel Mays, Madilynn, Addyson, and Hudson Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Francis Joanne Reed; son in law, Donnie Mays; grandsons, Trevor Mays and Grant Murrell; and a sister, Betty Jordan. A private memorial will be held in his honor. We want to extend a special thanks to his brother in law, "Nook" Daisy for all the good times. To offer condolences please visit www.oursofhPierrePart.com.