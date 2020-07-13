James "Jim" Richard Tennyson, Jr., was born in New Orleans on July 25th, 1941, and passed away peacefully on July 11th, 2020 in Baton Rouge, where he lived. Jim was a good, humble man, and lived a simple life. He served his country in the Naval Air Reserve, and enjoyed running his lawn care service in his retirement. He attended Broadmoor Methodist Church and loved his Sunday school "seekers" family. He never met a stranger, and enjoyed living life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Ida "Jenny" Simon Tennyson; his two daughters, Suellen Tennyson and Laura Tennyson Butler; sisters, Sr. Suellen Tennyson, MSC, and Pat Tennyson Downing; grandchildren, Brennan Butler, Taylor Butler and Keelie Daigle; numerous stepchildren who loved him dearly; and so many other family members that loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Richard Tennyson, Sr. and Gladys Labbé Tennyson. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4:30 PM-7:00 PM with a funeral service being held from 7:00 PM-7:30 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cypress Grove Cemetery in New Orleans, LA. The family would like to give thanks to the staff at Ochsner Medical Center, DaVita Dialysis, and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for taking such great care of him.

