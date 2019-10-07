Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Gowens, a native of Gadsden, AL and a resident of Shreveport, LA, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 66. James dedicated his life to his family and career. He worked as a consultant with Anheuser Busch and in marketing, business development and management for multiple distributorships in numerous states. He worked and lived in Baton Rouge, LA, New Orleans, LA, Montgomery, AL, Tulsa, OK, St. Louis, MO, Houston, TX and Shreveport, LA. He spent his career moving to whatever challenge was asked of him by the industry to which he was deeply committed. During all his moves, he created lifelong friendships and was committed to his colleagues and job. James was most committed to his wife, Mary Ellen, who was the love of his life which was quite obvious to anyone who knew him. They were also each other's best friend, confidant, and rocks. In a testimony to his character, he moved his mother, Norma Gowens, to live with him in order to take care of her. He cared deeply for all the people in his life. James never complained about anything rather his sole purpose was to keep people happy and would frequently use humor and wit to accomplish this goal. Elona Sharbaugh (Kyle-husband) was his daughter and Joseph Crain was his son. He was always there for whatever his children needed and was always the calm presence in any scenario, never raising his voice. His love was always felt and returned. He had two granddaughters, Olevia Sharbaugh and Alyssa Sharbaugh, of whom he was very proud. James' passions were listening to music, playing his guitars, cooking, watching football, enjoying life and his dogs. James loved and treated his dogs as if they were his children. They equally adored him. James is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Gowens; mother, Norma Gowens; daughter, Elona Sharbaugh and husband Kyle Sharbaugh, and his son, Joseph Crain; granddaughters, Olevia Sharbaugh and Alyssa Sharbaugh. He was preceded in his death by his father, James Doyce Gowens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

