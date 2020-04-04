James Robert Marsh was entrusted to God's care on April 3, 2020 at Oakwood Assisted Village. He was 91, a resident of Zachary, LA and a native of Old Fort, North Carolina. He joined the US Navy when he was 18, served and defended his country as an aircraft mechanic, and retired after 20 years of honorable service. Upon discharge, he then worked as a rural mail carrier in Baker and retired again after 16 years with the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid golfer, often playing 4 days a week. He was an enthusiastic fisherman, always ready to cast a line in any body of water deep enough to hide unsuspecting fish. He was also an accomplished gardener, who always shared his fruits, vegetables, and daylilies with family and friends. James is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen; son, Roger Marsh and Marilyn; daughter, Sandy Shields and Mike; daughter, Laura Smith and Bates Browning. Grandchildren: Robbie and Cheryl Marsh, Shannon and Trevor Sanders, Amber and Dave Fabre, Lisa and Joshua Major, Nathan Smith and Winter Barker. Great-grandchildren: Alissa Phillips, Lizzie Marsh, Gavin Mitchell, Aubrey Fabre, Collin Fabre, Smith Sanders, and Khloe Smith. Private graveside services on Wednesday, April 8, conducted by Bro. Jay Avance. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Special Thanks to Rhonda, Tammy, and Rita for taking such good care of him for the past year. Memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Do not grieve for me. Be happy that after ninety-one years, I have fought the fight, run the race, and reached the finish line. I will be waiting for all of you.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020