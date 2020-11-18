1/1
James Robert Strickland
James Robert Strickland, a native and resident of New Roads, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 76. He was retired from Blind Services of Louisiana and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was survived by his daughter, Glinda David (Darrell); son, James Robert Strickland, Jr. (Patricia); grandchildren, Lori Bueche, Jessica Byrnes, Charlene Golmon, Nadia Farooqi, Brittni Parish, Drake David, Kyle Strickland, Nicole Strickland; 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Olinde Strickland; parents, Maggie and James Strickland; stepfather, James Eli Emfinger; companion, Leigh Truitt. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Services will be conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
