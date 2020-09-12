1/1
James Roy McClelland
James Roy McClelland, 79, "JR" a resident of Ethel, LA, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020. There will be a visitation at Redwood Baptist Church in Slaughter on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 11 am until funeral services at 1 pm, conducted by Rev. Ed Jelks. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marilyn Lunsford McClelland; daughter Neva McClelland; son, Cody McClelland and wife Stacey McClelland of Geismar, LA; three stepsons: Robert Alexander and wife Denise Alexander of Georgetown, TX; Stephen Alexander and wife Suzanne Alexander of McDonald, TN; William Alexander of Del Rio, TN; sister Wanda McClelland Kopta and husband Duane Kopta of Sebring, FL; grandchildren: Kiley McClelland, Katie McClelland, Lucas McClelland, Heath Hayward, Evan Hayward, and Joseph Selph. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Clara McClelland; brothers Roger Ray McClelland; Harold Edward McClelland; and Richard McClelland; sister Frances McClelland Driggers; daughter Nova McClelland. Pallbearers will be Cody McClelland, Robert Alexander, Stephen Alexander, and Walter Carson. He was a proud member of the Florida Army National Guard. He, along with his wife, enjoyed raising cattle for many years. He loved his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and enjoyed spending time with them. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Redwood Baptist Church
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Redwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
