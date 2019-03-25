James 'Jimmy' Russell Alford, age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy leaves behind his adoring wife of almost 50 years, Janie Courtney Alford; daughter, Leesha Robert and husband Troy; son, Shawn Alford and wife Catherine; sister, Bonnie Alford Newman and husband Harold; brothers, Donald Alford and wife Angela, and David Alford and wife Anna Lee; grandchildren, Kaleb Gleber, Tanner Gleber, Grace Alford, Caroline Alford, and Mary Cate Alford. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Masonic service at 11:00 a.m. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Bro. Richard Wallace and Brother Alton Foster. Interment to follow in Arcola-Roseland Cemetery. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019