With profound sadness, we announce the passing of James Russell Lewis, 71, on June 28, 2019. Jim will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all whose lives he touched. Jim was born to John and Margaret Lewis and raised in DeRidder, Louisiana, where he met his wife of 51 years, Chyrel Hanchey Lewis. Together they have three sons, Justin, Johnathan and James (Jordan); daughters-in-law, Ashley and Whitney; and granddaughters, Parker and Olivia. His most cherished role in life was being "Papa" to Parker and Olivia. Jim is also survived by his two brothers, Johnny and Joey. After his father passed away when Jim was just 14 years old, Jim quickly became the father-figure in his family. He gladly looked after his mother and two brothers, and was the rock upon which everyone in his family relied. A Louisiana boy through and through, Jim lived his entire life in his home state. Jim was an honors graduate of LSU and LSU Law School. He practiced law in Louisiana for almost 50 years. Jim was an avid hunter, golfer, reader and fan of the LSU Tigers. He loved to entertain his friends and family, grill, and tend his vegetable garden. Jim will be especially remembered for his extremely quick wit and ability to tell a great story or joke. He will be greatly missed. A public visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 11-2 p.m., with a service beginning at 2 p.m. A burial will be held in the Lewis Cemetery in DeRidder, Louisiana on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Details to be provided at the services on Monday.

