James Russell Miller, also known by the CB handle of "Goldfish" who was a native of Franklinton and a resident of Central, LA, passed away on Dec 19, 2019 at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelly and Rossetta Miller; his sister, Linda Miller; and his daughter, Sandra Davis. He is survived by his sons, Kelvin Miller and Ricky Nichols; his sister, Janie Booty; his grandchildren, Dalton, Ainsley, Braelyn, and Blakely Miller; Corey and April Nichols; Russell Jenkins; Carolyn Anderson; and Cynde Cotton and his great-grandkids. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service which will be held at Central Funeral Home located at 9995 Hooper Rd on Jan 3, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020