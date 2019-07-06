A resident of Denham Springs, James Russell Purvis "Jimmy," passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 54. Jimmy was a Government Clerk with the Federal Court System for twenty-five years; he was also the President of the Board of Directors for PARDS for the past fifteen years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 beginning at 5:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 7:00pm. He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Carolyn Jones Purvis; two daughters, Leigh Baker and husband Cody, and Katie Johns and husband Eric; three grandchildren, Allen Culver, Krysta Baker, and Sophia Johns; brother, Randall "Randy" Purvis and wife Shannon; and his aunt, May Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Betty Purvis. He was a devote fisherman and an advocate for the local waterways. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of Baton Rouge. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019