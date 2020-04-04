Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Russell "Buddy" Wood. View Sign Service Information Crain Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklinton 1109 Bene Street P.O. Drawer H Franklinton , LA 70438 (985)-839-5676 Send Flowers Obituary

James Russell "Buddy" Wood, 81, a resident of Franklinton, died Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was the owner/operator of an upholstery repair business, Buddy's Trim Shop, for many years. He also had worked as an electrician for Earl Martin for several years. Buddy was well known throughout the area for his work at the Old McDonald's Farm of the Washington Parish Fair for over 20 years. He always enjoyed his time displaying the many exotic animals for all the kids to see and he often kept many of those animals year-round at his farm. Buddy also raised miniature Sicilian Donkeys for many years. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed relaxing in his backyard pool. He is survived by his wife Mary Wood of Franklinton, 3 daughters and sons-in-law Donna and John Wolff of Baton Rouge, Amy Gershman of Sarasota, FL, and Lacie and Jeffrey Baughman of Franklinton, grandchildren and spouses Powers and Ashley Wolff of Denham Springs, Richard and Kirsten Wolff of Baton Rouge, Diana Wolff of San Francisco, CA, Emily and Scott Abshire of Melbourne, FL, Molly and Chad Woolford of Biloxi, MS, and Garrett Murtagh of Orlando, FL, great-granddarlings Jase Baughman, Gentry Baughman, Emma Wolff, Waylon Wolff, and Winnie Wolff, and brother Bill Pitre of Saint Francisville, LA; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beth Wood, father Don Wood, mother Mildred Scobel, sister Ann Gill, grandmother that helped raise him Effie Wood, mother-in-law Phylor Wood, and other family members. A private graveside funeral service was held in Ellis Cemetery on Thursday, April 2. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Washington Parish Food Bank, 2208 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA 70438. Pallbearers: Powers Wolff, Richard Wolff, John Wolff, Garrett Murtagh, Jeffrey Baughman. Honorary Pallbearers: Donald Fontenot, A.W. Foy, Donald Daniel, Bill Burton, Darren Powell.

