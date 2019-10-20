James "Jim" Sanford passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the age of 88 at The Carpenter House. Jim was a native of Urbana, Illinois and a longtime resident of Denham Springs. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, a retiree of both the federal and state government, and later went on to professionally drive a hearse. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Addie Sanford. He is also survived his children Debby Sanford, Kathy Pellegrin, Darren Sanford (Chrissy), Cyndi Gatlin (Ricky), Daughter-in-Law Betty Sanford, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as brother Doug Sanford (Janet), sisters-in-law Pearl Lirette (Raymond) and Sherryl Carlos, and brothers-in-law Terry Moore (Linda) and Al Moore. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Charles Sanford, son Kim Sanford, grandson Marc Cloy, granddaughter Christina Sanford, grandson Scott Sanford, in-laws Harry and Josephine Moore, and brothers-in-law Marcel Moore, Bob Moore and Barry Carlos. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, La on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again Thursday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow St. Francis #2 Cemetery, Houma, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019