James "Sno" Sheets, lifelong Ascension parish resident and local restaurateur, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a short illness at 86 years old. Sno enjoyed driving nice cars, playing golf at Gonzales Country Club, and tempting lady luck at craps tables from Las Vegas to Mississippi. He proudly served and chaired the board of directors for the original East Ascension General Hospital on Worthy Road for over two decades. Always a champion of the underdog, this graduate of St. Amant High School, if pressed, could occasionally be heard reminiscing about his high school basketball glory days. He was bomber mechanic and US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. To the surprise of no one who knew him, he would want you to know his theme song: "My Way". He is survived by four sons; Neal (Peggy), Blaine (Susan), Kirk, Todd (Candy) Sheets; two daughters, Kim (Barney) Robertson, and Kay (Billy) Crews; 15 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death earlier this year by his wife of 65 years, Bridget "Dut" Sheets, who he missed dearly until the end. Sno and Dut founded and operated Sno's Seafood and Steak in 1971 until their retirement. Also preceded in death by parents, Leonce and Hilda Sheets, and three siblings, Rita Simpson, Alvin Sheets, and Delores Haydel St. Pierre. A special Thank You from the family to the staff of Francois Bend where he lived his last days. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area is the family's preference. (http://www.alzbr.org/donate
) A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant on Wednesday, November 11th at 11:00 am. Burial of the urn will follow at the church cemetery. A celebration of his life will follow at Sno's Seafood and Steak immediately after the burial. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com
. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.