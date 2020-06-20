James Spencer McLean entered Eternal Rest with his Savior Jesus Christ, May 19, 2020. Jimmy, as he was known to friends, was the devoted husband and soulmate to his wife, Madeline Hebert McLean, for over thirty years. He leaves his last pet, "MeToo" Mackie McLean, a parti-mix Toy Schnauzer, with Guardian, Jacqueline Carr. Jimmy was a parishioner of Christ the King and St. Aloysius Catholic Church, a member of Knights of Columbus, where a Celebratory Mass will be had at a future date. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on March 6, 1947, he was the only child of Dolores McLean Lennon and George McLean, a teacher of music. Jimmy quickly became a Native Son of Baton Rouge where he grew up in the shadows of Tiger Stadium – his mother, Dolores, the "handler" of Tiger football tickets for Coach Paul Dietzel -LSU National Champions. Jimmy graduated from Broadmoor High School (1965) and LSU where he was a member of the "Golden Band from Tiger Land" especially enjoying an LSU Band Trip to the Cotton Bowl, 1966, beating Arkansas 14-7 ending the "Hogs" 22-game winning streak. A unique individual (no carbon copies), Jimmy was a pigeon fancier, bird enthusiast, snake hunter, dog breeder/handler, lover of turtles, volunteer Chef, Christ the King Annual Raffle, historian and caregiver. After many unsuccessful tries and much effort with the pigeon training at his Loft, Jimmy won a 1st Place Award in the Memphis/Baton Rouge Combine, a $25.00 prize! As with his beloved racing pigeons, Jimmy just "flew away" to his Loft in the Sky. Remember Jimmy with a kind deed to one of God's Creatures: Snake, bird, dog, fish, or fellow man. Share a few words with Madeline: (225)963-3725. Forever LSU, National Football Champs 2019.

