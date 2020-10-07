A true advocate for consumers and ethical businesses, James "Jim" Stalls lost his hard-fought battle with metastatic melanoma in the Butterfly Wing of the Hospice of Baton Rouge on September 30, 2020. He was President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana from 1994 until his retirement in 2018. Jim was highly recognizable because of his frequent radio and television appearances, offering consumer advice on fraudulent offers plaguing the area. Under his leadership, the BBB initiated the Douglas Manship, Sr. Torch Award for Ethics in Business in 2001, Shortly afterwards, he introduced the Amber Lousteau Memorial Scholarship for Baton Rouge area high school seniors. He was born November 28, 1942 in Memphis, TN, to James E. Stalls, Sr. and Louise Carson Stalls. He graduated from Memphis Catholic High School and received a BA degree from St. Bernard College, Cullman, AL. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. Jim began his BBB career in Memphis, before accepting the presidency of the BBB of Delaware. He ran organization for 17 years, then came to Baton Rouge in 1994. He was an integral part of the national BBB system for 45 years. Jim quickly became a caring member of the Baton Rouge community. He was past president of Sunrise Rotary Club, Board member and fundraising chairman of the Goodfellows Good Samaritans campaign to help needy children during the Christmas season. He served on the boards of Catholic Charities and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. A devout Catholic, Jim was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a reader for mass. He was a committed adorer at the Adoration Chapel, team chairman of St. Matthew's Guild and served on the Finance Committee. Jim leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 51 years, Julie Stalls, his beloved daughter Amy Linton, her husband Jeremy and their daughter Kathryn. He also leaves his brother, Robert Stalls of Memphis, three nephews, Michael, Chris and Steve Tennes, all of Charlotte, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Tennes. The family wishes to acknowledge the superior level of care he received from Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Hospice of Baton Rouge. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge.

